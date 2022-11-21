Amazing deal on PS5 DualSense and FIFA 23 for just £69,99

(Pocket-lint) - There are a number of FIFA 23 deals around for Black Friday, including great bargains on the game itself.

Few are quite as impressive as this one though - you can get the game plus a PlayStation 5 DualSense controller for the same price as the game on its own a week or so ago.

Get a PS5 DualSense controller + FIFA 23 for just £69.99 Not only do you get a copy of the best FIFA game in years, you also get a new PS5 DualSense controller to play it with - a must considering how intensive your gameplay sessions will be. The usual, non-Black Friday price is £99.99 so you save 30%. View offer

FIFA 23 is an excellent yearly update to the longest running football games franchise, with the next-gen version pulling out all the stops this year. It even recently received a free update to including the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022, so you can take your favourite nation through every round and to the final itself.

The DualSense controller for the PS5 is the most innovative gamepad around, with haptic feedback and triggers with true force feedback that give you the impression that you really are drawing a bow, for example, or, in the case of FIFA, getting more tired later in a match.

If you just want a new DualSense there's also great deals on the controller alone, such as the Midnight Black model. Alternatively, if you just want a copy of FIFA 23, that's got a tasty discount for Black Friday too.

