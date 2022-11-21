Sonic Frontiers is 50% off for Black Friday

(Pocket-lint) - Sonic Frontiers has only been out for a couple of weeks, but Sega has already slapped a huge discount on its latest flagship game.

The title is 50% off on every single platform it came out on, so regardless of whether you play on PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One or Nintendo Switch you can save some cash.

This might be a little frustrating to those who pre-ordered the game, in all honesty, but that's the life of an avid gamer.

The deal is active in the US and UK, so scroll down further for a UK link.

Sonic Frontiers - up to 52% off! Sonic Frontiers is 42% off on PS5 and PS4, and 52% off on Xbox or Switch - pick it up on your platform of choice to save up to $31! View offer

Frontiers is a hugely interesting game, and one that fans of the series will absolutely want to check out. It switches up the structure pretty significantly, with open hub areas that you can explore and uncover secrets in before confronting a major boss at the end of each.

You can read our full review of the game here, and see why we thought it was a little uneven in places.

For our readers in the UK, you've also got a chunky discount to use, standing at up to 45% off.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.