Sonic Frontiers is 50% off for Black Friday

(Pocket-lint) - Sonic Frontiers has only been out for a couple of weeks, but Sega has already slapped a huge discount on its latest flagship game.
The title is 50% off on every single platform it came out on, so regardless of whether you play on PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One or Nintendo Switch you can save some cash.
This might be a little frustrating to those who pre-ordered the game, in all honesty, but that's the life of an avid gamer.
The deal is active in the US and UK, so scroll down further for a UK link.
Sonic Frontiers is 42% off on PS5 and PS4, and 52% off on Xbox or Switch - pick it up on your platform of choice to save up to $31!
Frontiers is a hugely interesting game, and one that fans of the series will absolutely want to check out. It switches up the structure pretty significantly, with open hub areas that you can explore and uncover secrets in before confronting a major boss at the end of each.
You can read our full review of the game here, and see why we thought it was a little uneven in places.
For our readers in the UK, you've also got a chunky discount to use, standing at up to 45% off.
There are also savings in the UK, on all platforms, so take advantage if you want a major saving.
More Black Friday 2022 US deals
We've rounded up some other great deals, below:
- Google: 35% price cut on Pixel, Buds, Watch
- Samsung: Save on Galaxy S22
- Blink: Doorbell & cameras w/ 60% off
- Ring: 60% discount on Echo bundles
- Echo: Save 59% on Show devices
- Sony: Over a third off headphones / earbuds
- Fire TV: Half price 4K Stick % Cube
- Samsung: Save 67% on memory
- Fitbit: 1/3 off Versa 4, Charge 5
- LG: 27% discount on OLED / QNED TVs
- Fire Stick: 50% off HD Stick
- Ring: 41% saving on video doorbell
- Samsung: QLED & QLED TVs down by 36%
- Roomba: Get 35% off
- Google: Over a third saving on Nest
- Beats: 37% off Solo 3
- JBL: Flip 6 is 31% cheaper
More Black Friday 2022 UK deals
There's more Black Friday offers around today, and we've complied them right here:
- Echo Dot: Save 67% on 2 Dot & Philips bulb
- Blink: 51% saving on cameras
- Jabra: £50 price cut on 85t earbuds
- Google: 44% saving on camera, Wi-Fi
- Echo Show 5: 57% off 2 Show 5 & Philips bulb
- Sony: WH-1000XM5 down by £81
- Eero: Mesh Wi-Fi w/ 45% off
- Asus: 40% off laptops
- Crucial: 39% saving on memory
- Suunto: 40% price cut
- Shark: Cordless vacumm cleaner w/ 41% off
- Sony: Xperia phones down by 42%
- Arlo: 61% discount on doorbell / camera
- Samsung: £50 off Watch 5 Pro, 50% off Buds Live
- OnePlus: 9 & 9 Pro 42% saving