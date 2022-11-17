(Pocket-lint) - If you're hunting for a Black Friday deal on games then you'll want to see the various offers that Ubisoft is currently running. The company's Black Friday offers have already started and are running from now until 30 November.

These deals include as much as 75 per cent off various Ubisoft games. That's not all though, as Ubisoft is also running a special Black Friday "Wallet Offer" which gives you an additional voucher when you spend a certain amount between now and when the sale ends.

All you have to do is spend £19.99/$19.99/€19.99 or more on the Ubisoft store and you can get a £10/$10/€10 in your Ubisoft Wallet to spend on even more games. Naturally, there are some restrictions, you can't spend the wallet funds on in-game content, pre-orders, subscriptions, physical products or merch, but it should still help you grab a bargain.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

As if that wasn't enough, Ubisoft+ is also currently half-price with 50 per cent off during the first month, so you can subscribe and enjoy access to hundreds of Ubisoft games for much less.

Naturally, there are a lot of great games currently on offer, but here are some of our favourites.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla - save £33.49/$40 Rampage your way around the Viking era with Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which is frankly a lot of fun and even more so with this Black Friday discount. View offer

Far Cry 6 - save 67% Far Cry 6 is the latest outing in the franchise and it's also a real corker. Now it's also a bargain. View offer

Watch Dogs Legion Ultimate Edition - save 75% If you like the look of Watch Dogs Legion but have been put off by the price, then this offer might please. Especially since it's on the ultimate edition. View offer

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - save 67% If you're feeling like a bit of competitive shooter action, then now might be the time to grab a bargain. Especially with a new season of Rainbow Six Siege kicking off and this bargain price. View offer

Writing by Adrian Willings.