(Pocket-lint) - Bethesda has announced Fallout 4 is getting a lick of paint as part of the 25-anniversary celebrations that mark a quarter of a century of Fallout.

The announcement by Bethesda was part of a larger celebration blog post that also detailed special Fallout 76 fun starting this week. But the most interesting news for many will be that the Fallout 4 game they already own is getting a free update - an update that will make it look all spiffy on their next-gen hardware.

Bethesda says that the update will come to Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Windows PCs. When it does, gamers can look forward to special performance mode features that include higher frame rates as well as new quality features that include 4K gameplay. There's also the promise of special Creation Club content as well, but none of this is going to happen until 2023. Bethesda isn't saying when in 2023, either, so we might be in for a little wait.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

The other announcements include a special 25th Anniversary Bundle for Fallout 76 that includes a Vault Boy portrait, Lincoln’s Repeater Lever Action Skin, and a Shooting Target Suite. That's also going to be available as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate as well, at least from 27 October 2022 until 27 December 2022.

Top Nintendo Switch games 2022: Best Switch titles every gamer must own By Max Freeman-Mills · 1 September 2022 Our guide to the best Switch games - including exclusives, indies, single and multi-player titles.

Bethesda confirmed earlier this year that it's working on Fallout 5, but that we probably won't be seeing it anytime soon. At least we get to dive back into Fallout 4 while we wait.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.