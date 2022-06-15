Redfall was announced in June 2021 as part of Xbox and Bethesda's summer showcase, and while we had to wait another year to see some glimpses of gameplay, there's now plenty of information about the game out there.

It's looking like another frenetic bit of fun from the geniuses at Arkane, although this time you'll be able to team up with friends for the first time. Find out all the key details right here.

When Redfall was first announced it was with the above glitzy CGI trailer, which optimistically ended with a 2022 release window, something that felt like it was potentially unlikely even at the time. That was proven so when the game was delayed by Bethesda in early May 2022 at the same time as it delayed Starfield, too.

The new release window is sometime in the first half of 2023, but we don't have an exact date as of yet, so there's nothing for you to put in your calendar at this point.

Redfall platforms

We know what platforms Redfall will be coming to, and it's another big game that's being dictated by the purchase of Bethesda by Xbox. That agreement means that it won't be coming to PS4 or PS5 when it does release.

However, it's great news for Xbox fans, since that means it's basically a console exclusive for the Xbox Series X and S and, even better, the game will be on Xbox Game Pass from release onward, and will also come to PC.

It won't hit the Switch, though, since that console's less-powerful hardware just wouldn't be able to run it.

Redfall story

Redfall is titled for a fictional town in Massachusetts that's been taken over by a cult of vampire worshippers that has somehow managed to block out the sun to give total dominance to their undead overlords.

You'll explore it as one of a crew of up to four, trying to figure out what's happening and how you can stop it, and it seems like you'll have to come up against plenty of vampires along the way, along with cult members who haven't yet been transformed.

In traditional Arkane style, there should be plenty of free-form style to the action, and we also know the four protagonists thanks to the game's official website:

Devinder Crousley, a cryptozoologist

Layla Ellison, an engineer with telekinetic powers

Remi de la Rosa, who has a robot helper called Bribon

Jacob Boyer, an ex-sniper with a vampiric eye and a pet raven's ghost

They look and sound like an eclectic bunch, and we're sure they'll be great fun to get to know thanks to Arkane's normally witty writing.

Redfall gameplay

Redfall is set in an open world, the whole confines of the town apparently open to you and your mates as you investigate the grisly experiments that have exploded vampirism into plain sight.

We got our first look at real gameplay in June 2022, in the reveal that you can watch above, and it looks like what we expected - an Arkane game with a heavier emphasis on action than the likes of Dishonored.

We can see each of the characters getting their moment in the spotlight, with powers like a spectral elevator on evidence, and a bunch of different weapons that look punchy and satisfying. We now know that whichever character you choose will be your for the whole game, so there's no swapping between them on the fly.

It's clear that you will be able to use some stealth, at least, with silenced guns and takedowns always an option, and we can see a few different types of enemies that will be standing in your way, too.

Arkane says the same minds behind Prey's Talos-1 and Dishonored's Dunwall are the ones who designed Redfall's huge world, so we're hoping it has the same interconnectedness and intricacy of those beloved settings.

The fact that the whole game is playable in up to four-player co-op is completely new for the studio, and could be a huge step forward, but it's also been clear to reassure players that anyone looking to play it through on their own will still have a classic Arkane experience without missing out on anything.

The host of a co-op session will be the only one making story progress, sensibly - while you'll keep XP and weapons you gain when you drop into a friend's world, the missions you complete will still remain open when you return to your own version of Redfall.

You'll have skills and abilities to upgrade as you progress through the game, and you can also customise your gear as you like, which sounds fun. Weapon traits will put twists on how each works, in a system that sounds a little like that from Deathloop.

There will be a map to clear, in classic open-world style, with neighbourhoods that you can take back from vampire control to help Redfall's citizens reclaim their city.