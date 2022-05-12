Bethesda delays Starfield into 2023, Redfall too

(Pocket-lint) - Bethesda has announced that it won't be releasing Starfield in 2022 after all, moving the game into the first half of 2023 along with its other upcoming title Redfall.

The delay will come as a blow to Microsoft given that both titles will be heading to its Game Pass service when they release, and Starfield in particular will hopefully be a major exclusive for it to boast over PlayStation.

An update on Redfall and Starfield. pic.twitter.com/pqDtx26Uu6 — Bethesda (@bethesda) May 12, 2022

The science-fiction game was slated to release on 11 November 2022, but we don't have an exact date to replace that with, as you'll see from the statement above.

Bethesda says that the delay is in order to ensure that both Starfield and Redfall are as polished as possible upon release, something that has historically plagued its major games, which have launched in a variety of buggy states previously.

The delays also remove some major competition from this winter's slate of game releases, meaning that it will be an interesting time in the market if other publishers can capitalise - Sony in particular will likely be hoping it can ship God of War Ragnarök on time.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.