(Pocket-lint) - Not much is known about Bethesda's long-anticipated space RPG, Starfield, but we may have caught a glimpse of its Collector's Edition goodies already.

Redditor SquiddyVonn uncovered some images along with a draft user manual for a Starfield-themed smartwatch manufactured by The Wand Company.

In fact, eagle-eyed fans have spotted this design before, it was briefly shown in a behind-the-scenes trailer released in 2021.

The watch appears to have various features such as tracking temperature data, humidity, sunrise and sunset times, a step counter and displaying notifications.

It's all presented in a utilitarian, futuristic UI that is very much in line with the game's aesthetics.

SquiddyVonn posted a follow-up video on his YouTube channel, in which he suggests the watch could have second-screen integration similar to the Pip-Boy edition of Fallout 4.

The Wand Company producing the device has worked on numerous other video game collectables in the past. These include Pip-Boy replicas, a collectable die-cast Nuka-Cola truck and some seriously premium Pokeball replicas.

It might be a little while before we get any confirmation as the game is not set to release until November 11 2022, but the early glimpses definitely seem to be pointing to a Collector's Edition presentation box.

Given the popularity of Fallout 4's Pip-Boy edition, we'd expect this to be a highly sought-after collectable and the fact that it's actually practical makes it all the more appealing.

