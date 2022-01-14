Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Leaked images of the Starfield Collector's Edition smartwatch

Leaked images of the Starfield Collector's Edition smartwatch
(Pocket-lint) - Not much is known about Bethesda's long-anticipated space RPG, Starfield, but we may have caught a glimpse of its Collector's Edition goodies already.

Redditor SquiddyVonn uncovered some images along with a draft user manual for a Starfield-themed smartwatch manufactured by The Wand Company.

In fact, eagle-eyed fans have spotted this design before, it was briefly shown in a behind-the-scenes trailer released in 2021.

The watch appears to have various features such as tracking temperature data, humidity, sunrise and sunset times, a step counter and displaying notifications.

It's all presented in a utilitarian, futuristic UI that is very much in line with the game's aesthetics.

SquiddyVonn posted a follow-up video on his YouTube channel, in which he suggests the watch could have second-screen integration similar to the Pip-Boy edition of Fallout 4.

The Wand Company producing the device has worked on numerous other video game collectables in the past. These include Pip-Boy replicas, a collectable die-cast Nuka-Cola truck and some seriously premium Pokeball replicas.

It might be a little while before we get any confirmation as the game is not set to release until November 11 2022, but the early glimpses definitely seem to be pointing to a Collector's Edition presentation box.

Given the popularity of Fallout 4's Pip-Boy edition, we'd expect this to be a highly sought-after collectable and the fact that it's actually practical makes it all the more appealing.

