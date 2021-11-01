Is a new Quake next on id Software's list?

(Pocket-lint) - Zenimax, the parent company of id software, posted a pile of new job vacancies and, in doing so, has caused a lot of speculation around what it might be working on. Many think that Quake might be the next big title on id's list.

One such listing, based at id's studio in Dallas Texas, has references to "sci-fi and fantasy environments" and involves "the development of a long-running iconic action FPS". Sounds familiar.

From Zenimax's portfolio, we know that Machine Games handles Wolfenstein, and the Rage series falls under Avalanche Studios. This leaves us with Quake and Doom, the latter having a fairly recent release. It's easy to see, then, why fans reckon there's a new Quake in the works.

The timing works out nicely as well, with Quake reaching its 25th anniversary this year. Zenimax celebrated by releasing an enhanced edition of the original Quake for Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and PC; Including polished new visuals, local and online multiplayer and additional content. At the same time, Quake 2 and Quake Arena were also made available on Game Pass for PC.

Quake is a legendary name in the world of competitive shooters and fans are understandably excited at the prospect of a new game. We suspect it may be a while before anything is announced officially but things are definitely looking positive so far.