PS5 Deathloop now under £40, PC discounted too

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Arkane Lyon / Bethesda PS5 Deathloop now under £40, PC discounted too
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Bethesda's excellent Deathloop is now available with a healthy discount. You can snag the PlayStation 5 version in the UK or US for under £40 and $40 respectively.

There's a deal on the PC version too, so there's never been a better time to find out why it made the Best Game shortlist in the EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards 2021 (which you can vote on here).

Amazon.co.uk is offering the disc version of Deathloop for a little over £40, but you do get a steel poster included.

Its PC deal is even cheaper.

The PlayStation Store also has the game listed with a decent slice taken off the price, both in the UK and US. If you don't mind a digital download, it's just £39.59 in the UK, $39.59 in the States.

Although Bethesda was acquired by Microsoft before Deathloop's release, the company stuck to its console exclusivity deal with Sony. At present, you can only play the game on PS5 or PC. A Deluxe version lists a PS4 copy too, but there doesn't seem to be anyway to download or play it at present.

We called the game "a puzzle to figure out over time" and "a real treat" in our review.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 28 October 2021.
