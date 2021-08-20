(Pocket-lint) - The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is, no bones about it, one of the best role-playing games ever. Perhaps the best ever (but let's not get into arguments). And now it's relaunching, precisely a decade after Skrim was first released, to celebrate the game's 10th anniversary.

The game, aptly titled The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition, will be on sale from 11 November 2021, available for Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series S, PC and, wait for it, PlayStation 4 (and PS5 through forward compatibility).

Huh, PlayStation you say? That's right. It's a sort-of a surprise move, given that the game's developer, Bethesda, was acquired by Microsoft earlier this year. That, however, doesn't seem to have affected legacy titles and prior agreements, so PS4 and PS5 fans of the game will be able to pick it up and play.

So what can you expect of the 10th Anniversary Edition? There's the full game, which is the same enhanced 2016 Special Edition re-release, plus its three DLC expansions: Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn.

We would think - or at least hope, as it's unconfirmed - that Bethesda will have opened various technological enhancements this time around too, enabling the likes of higher frame-rates and variable refresh rate (VRR) for console users in particular.

The game is also said to come with additional new features, including new quests, bosses, weapons and spells - which will ensure that you won't have an identical play-through experience when revisiting the title.

Exactly how much it'll cost, however, we'll have to wait and see. Although those with the Special Edition already in their collection will be able to pay for a (presumably not full price) upgrade to grab ahold of those new features.

Having already spent umpteen hours in Tamriel, well, we're just about ready to spend dozens more. Bring on the 10th Anniversary Edition.