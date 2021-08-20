Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news
  4. Bethesda game news

Quake remastered in up to 4K for PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Switch

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Bethesda Quake remastered in up to 4K for PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Switch

- Free upgrade for PC owners

- Also free on Xbox Game Pass

- $9.99 / £7.99 otherwise

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Quake, Bethesda has released a remastered version of the game across all platforms: PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.

Available now, the game features enhanced graphics, with up to 4K visuals (depending on the platform), better lighting, new models, updated maps, and a dynamic shadow system. It also now has widescreen support.

Cross-play support is now included, as well as local split-screen support for Deathmatch and co-op. AI opponents are now available in Deathmatch too.

In addition, the new version of Quake comes with all of the official expansions, plus an all-new one created especially for this release by Wolfenstein's developer MachineGames.

The remastered version of the game is available as a free update for all who own it on PC via Steam or the Bethesda Launcher. PlayStation console and Switch owners can buy it for just $9.99 / £7.99.

It is also available for the same amount on Xbox, but Xbox Game Pass owners get it at no extra cost as part of the subscription (alongside Quake II and Quake Arena).

This edition of Quake currently runs fine on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 through backward compatibility (at up to 4K 60fps), but a next-gen version will also be available as a free update "soon". That adds native 4K support at up to 120fps.

Steelseries celebrates its 20th anniversary, a legacy of glory
Steelseries celebrates its 20th anniversary, a legacy of glory By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 20 August 2021.
Recommended for you
Quake remastered in up to 4K for PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Switch
Quake remastered in up to 4K for PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Switch By Rik Henderson ·
Call of Duty Vanguard worldwide trailer confirms WWII setting, release date
Call of Duty Vanguard worldwide trailer confirms WWII setting, release date By Maggie Tillman ·
Xbox Stereo Headset announced for those who don't want wireless
Xbox Stereo Headset announced for those who don't want wireless By Rik Henderson ·