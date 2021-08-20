(Pocket-lint) - To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Quake, Bethesda has released a remastered version of the game across all platforms: PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.

Available now, the game features enhanced graphics, with up to 4K visuals (depending on the platform), better lighting, new models, updated maps, and a dynamic shadow system. It also now has widescreen support.

Cross-play support is now included, as well as local split-screen support for Deathmatch and co-op. AI opponents are now available in Deathmatch too.

In addition, the new version of Quake comes with all of the official expansions, plus an all-new one created especially for this release by Wolfenstein's developer MachineGames.

The remastered version of the game is available as a free update for all who own it on PC via Steam or the Bethesda Launcher. PlayStation console and Switch owners can buy it for just $9.99 / £7.99.

It is also available for the same amount on Xbox, but Xbox Game Pass owners get it at no extra cost as part of the subscription (alongside Quake II and Quake Arena).

This edition of Quake currently runs fine on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 through backward compatibility (at up to 4K 60fps), but a next-gen version will also be available as a free update "soon". That adds native 4K support at up to 120fps.

Steelseries celebrates its 20th anniversary, a legacy of glory By Pocket-lint Promotion · 20 August 2021