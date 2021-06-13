Starfield confirmed as Xbox exclusive, release date revealed

(Pocket-lint) - Starfield is finally out in the open - the first new IP that Bethesda has worked on in more than two decades got its first teaser trailer as part of Xbox's E3 press conference.

The trailer confirms two huge pieces of news that were the subject of debate where Starfield was concerned - its release date and the exclusivity situation. First up, that date - it'll release on November 11 2022. For the eagle-eyed, that's exactly 11 years since celebrated RPG Skryim released, so a big date for Bethesda.

Of equal importance is the exclusivity, though, which was confirmed as being for Xbox Series X, S and PC only. Starfield will not be appearing on PS4 or PS5, for those in any doubt (and it was the subject of clear debate). That's really huge for Xbox fans, but hardly a surprise.

Beyond that, the teaser trailer lived up to its name by not showing a huge amount, other than once again reconfirming its gritty look and realistic science fiction universe. We'll clearly be getting out into space, and based on the gun prominently featured in the trailer it won't be a smooth ride the whole time.

Top PS4 games 2021: Best PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro games every gamer must own By Rik Henderson · 13 June 2021

We'll hopefully find out more about Starfield in the months to come, even if there's still a good long while before it releases. We'll keep you posted as and when we learn anything more.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.