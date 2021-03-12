(Pocket-lint) - There's been a lot of back and forth over whether Microsoft's recently-confirmed purchase of Bethesda would result in huge console exclusives for Xbox gamers going forward, and Xbox chief Phil Spencer has finally stepped up to give some much-needed clarity.

He was part of a big roundtable event to celebrate the arrival of Bethesda, which is well worth a watch in full on YouTube if you're curious. It's full of interesting tidbits, but the section that's generating the most buzz is where Spencer addresses exclusivity in specifics.

Clarifying that he can't simply say every Bethesda game will be exclusive, since there are obvious forthcoming exceptions like Deathloop and GhostWire: Tokyo in the pipeline, he goes on to say that, "if you're an Xbox customer the thing I want you to know is this is about delivering great exclusive games for you that ship on platforms where Game Pass exists. And that's our goal, that's why we're doing this, that's the root of this partnership that we're building - and the creative capability we'll be able to bring to market for Xbox customers is going to be the best it's ever been for Xbox after we're done here."

That's as clear as we've had it - Bethesda's big upcoming games, where they aren't tied into existing online communities or contracts, will be on Game Pass platforms exclusively. That means anyone's hopes of playing The Elder Scrolls 6 or Starfield on their PS5 just took a pretty significant hit, in other words.

Top Nintendo Switch games 2021: Best Switch games every gamer must own By Rik Henderson · 12 March 2021

That also goes for the likes of the Doom and Wolfenstein series, too, but it's worth a word on what a Game Pass platform is - this very much leaves room for the expectation that PC gamers will get these big games, so it's not just fun for Xbox owners moving forward.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.