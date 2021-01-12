New Indiana Jones game announced by Bethesda

(Pocket-lint) - Bethesda has announced that it is developing a new Indiana Jones game, with the studio behind the Wolfenstein games at the helm.

Executive produced by Todd Howard (Fallout, The Elder Scrolls), it will also be made in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games.

Little more is known at present, with only a teaser clip shown on Twitter so far. We don't even know what genre of game it will be yet, whether it will be a first-person shooter/action game like the others from MachineGames or whether it will be more in the Tomb Raider third-person mould.

A new Indiana Jones game with an original story is in development from our studio, @MachineGames, and will be executive produced by Todd Howard, in collaboration with @LucasfilmGames. It'll be some time before we have more to reveal, but we’re very excited to share today’s news! — Bethesda (@bethesda) January 12, 2021

It will be a while before we find out, it seems: "It'll be some time before we have more to reveal," said the Bethesda Twitter account.

Bethesda (Zenimax Media) is currently being acquired by Microsoft, to add to its ever-expanding list of major development studios under the Xbox Studios banner.

The price to be paid is $7.5 billion, with the acquisition expected to be completed in the second half of 2021.

While the Indy game is unlikely to also appear this year, both Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo are scheduled for release in the coming months.

It's all looking a lot rosier for the company after the fallout from, er, Fallout 76.

Writing by Rik Henderson.