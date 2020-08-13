You can grab Quake II for free right now

(Pocket-lint) - This summer's been a distinctly abnormal one from many points of view, not least when it comes to the normal calendar of games events. One of the biggest studio-specific ones that's been missed is QuakeCon.

Well, you might have missed it, but Bethesda actually held QuakeCon online recently, and the event had a sideline running that encouraged eager fans to donate to a few charitable organisations.

As is common nowadays, Bethesda incentivised the donation push with a few motivating factors, and as the total has passed over $30,000 raised, is unlocking those bonuses.

Right now, that means that you can grab classic arena shooter Quake II for the grand sum of absolutely nothing, just by downloading Bethesda's game launcher and logging into it.

You've got until 12:00PM ET on 15 August to pick up the game that way, with even better news following - Bethesda's unlocking Quake III next, via the same method, starting on 17 August at 12:00PM ET.

THANK YOU! The total is in, and you raised over $30,000 during #QuakeCon at Home for @NAACP_LDF, @DirectRelief, @TrevorProject, and @UNICEF!



As a thank you, we'll be unlocking Quake II on 8/12 and Quake III on 8/17, free for 72 hours each on the Bethesda net Launcher. pic.twitter.com/dfNM6F1qaH — Bethesda (@bethesda) August 10, 2020

There's no better price than free, so be sure to take advantage while you can, and get some all-time classics that'll work on most anything now, too.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.