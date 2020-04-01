Bethesda has decided against replacing its annual E3 press conference with a digital equivalent, which means we won't are unlikely to get any update on Elder Scrolls VI (AKA Skyrim 2).

The senior vice president of the games publisher, Pete Hines, tweeted that it is facing too many challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic to put together a digital showcase: "Given the many challenges we're facing due to the pandemic, we will not host a digital Showcase in June," he posted.

"We have lots of exciting things to share about our games and look forward to telling you more in the coming months."

Given the many challenges we're facing due to the pandemic, we will not host a digital Showcase in June. We have lots of exciting things to share about our games and look forward to telling you more in the coming months. — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) April 1, 2020

It follows news that this year's QuakeCon has also been scrapped due to concerns of the virus' spread.

It was previously thought that Bethesda, like several other publishers, would present online streamed events during the traditional E3 week, but while others - such as Ubisoft and Xbox - may still do, Bethesda clearly decided it wouldn't be as effective.

At least the current troubling times didn't delay the release of Doom Eternal - one of the best hardcore fire-person shooters we've played.

Indeed, it's helped us immeasurably while we're in self-isolation. And hopefully, Bethesda will decide to host a special Elder Scrolls presentation in the coming months anyway.