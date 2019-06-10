E3 is underway, and so gaming-related announcements are emerging left and right. But one of the biggest tidbits so far involves Bethesda's Orion.

Not to be left out of the incoming cloud-gaming wars, Bethesda has announced a new game streaming technology, called Orion, and said it will be able to work with any game on any platform - a bold ambition. To prove that to you, Bethesda said, later this year, iPhone and iPad users will be able to test Orion with Doom.

The classic first-person shooter, which received an update in 2016, will be available to stream on iOS devices this autumn. In other words, you won't need to locally install it. Those of you who are interested can get access to a limited test via Bethesda's Slayers Club. The trial will be compatible with iOS 11 and later. We're assuming it'll be out around the same time iOS 13 releases.

If that's the case, then you may be able to use Xbox and PlayStation controllers with the game. That's because Apple included support for both controllers in the next major update to its mobile operating system. Read all about that here.

Anyway, you can register here for the test. Slots to play Doom on iOS will be limited, but Bethesda is offering a "consolation prize" if you don’t get into the trial. As for Android users, Bethesda said Doom will be available to stream on Android and PC after the test concludes.