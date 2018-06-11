Elder Scrolls 6: Release date, rumours, trailer, what to expect

After much speculation, it's official: Elder Scrolls 6 (or VI if you're a fan of numerals) is in production.

At the Bethesda E3 2018 showcase in Los Angeles, Bethesda Game Studios company director, Todd Howard, revealed a teaser trailer of the game that "we've all been asking about".

But when can we expect the game to arrive, on which platforms, where will it be set, what will be new? Questions, questions. Here's everything we know (and plenty of unofficial rumours that we sort-of don't know, too) about TES6...

The Elder Scrolls VI, affectionately abbreviated as TES6, is an open-world first-person role-playing game, the sixth major title in the series, which follows-up 2011's Skyrim (TES5).

The game is set in Tamriel, the fictional world which is made up of multiple regions, which have changed over the history of time.

Many previous The Elder Scrolls games adopt these regions in the name - Skyrim, Hammerfell, and so on - so it's thought that TES6 will follow suit.

But what will the name and setting be? There are a number of options - Valenwood, Elsweyr, Akavir, and more - but our prediction allies with the long-standing thought that it'll be Argonia. The Argonian region is the most south-eastern area of Tamriel, which gives the game opportunity to explore a different landscape than the frosted lands of Skyrim. There's a certain ring to the name, too, which always helps when selling multi-million dollar gaming franchises.

The big question... that nobody has an answer for just yet.

Given that Todd Howard used E3 2018 to tease the game - in what was really a very, very light teaser of a camera panning over a landscape - you might think it'll appear in 2019.

We doubt that, though. Our money is on a second-half 2020 launch at the earliest.

While there are obvious contenders here - PC, PlayStation and Xbox are no-brainers - there's no accurate way to answer this just yet.

Why? Because the release date is likely at least 18 months out, by which time we could have more console hardware on the horizon. Xbox boss, Phil Spencer, who is the executive president of gaming at Microsoft, hinted at the next-generation Xbox at the company's E3 press conference. And there's more than a bit of chat about the PlayStation 5 becoming a real, tangible console sooner than we might think.

The Elder Scrolls Online is already a massive deal, with millions of fans. But that's ultimately separate to the mainstays of the single-player franchise.

However, TES6 has an opportunity here, and with games increasingly becoming online experiences - even Bethesda's Fallout 76 will be always online, with other players occupying the single-player world - will it be a new generation of gaming?

Mods, which is the short-hand for modifications made by talented programmers, typically for PC, but increasingly for consoles too, became a big deal in Skyrim. Some developers added graphics packs. Some improved gameplay or added clothing. Others added unbridled silliness because, well, why not?

With that in mind, it'd be madness to not allow TES6 to take on mods, wouldn't it?

Our bet is: a lot. With Fallout 76 offering up to 16 times more detail than Fallout 4, thanks to a new drawing system and dynamic weather, it looks as though Bethesda's systems and tech improve, so too will its future games benefit. That's likely also a nod to the next-generation Xbox and PlayStation.

Right now there's very little official news. So expect 2018-2020 to be awash rumours and speculation. Until Bethesda reveals more, we don't know the storyline, the factions, which races you'll be able to play, and so on.

Our bet, however, is on a Fallout-style building system, perhaps with the ability to attract AI or other players (depending if it's always online or not). As Bethesda has Fallout 76 to use as a testbed here, there's no reason to no iron out the inevitable issues before applying such a system to its games. And with TES being a more hardcore role-player than Fallout, the deep-dive addition of levelling-up more than just your character could be interesting...