Skyrim on Amazon Echo? Best E3 2018 game trailer by far

The Bethesda 2018 E3 press conference was, quite simply, superb, with new footage of Rage 2, Fallout 76 and teasers for The Elder Scrolls IV and new sci-fi ROG epic Starfield being particular highlights.

However, the best trailer of the showcase was, by far and away, the announcement video for Skyrim on Amazon Echo.

Voice-controlled adventure awaits, although, of course, it doesn't. Skyrim: Very Special Edition doesn't actually exist. It's a brilliant gag, with an equally excellent sketch, put together to give us all a giggle during the event. And giggle we did.

Just watch the "trailer" above and you'll see exactly what we mean. And make sure you stay until the very end as the punchline gets even better.

We thoroughly approve - E3 press events can often be trailer after trailer of exploding heads and overblown gunfire effects. It's great to see Bethesda has a sense of humour about such things too.

It broke up the full event well, which also featured Andrew WK and his band singing the theme song for Rage 2 live in the venue. And then there was an announcement of new mobile game The Elder Scrolls: Blades for Android and iOS. It'll be free-to-play this Fall and you can pre-order it now.

It effectively brings an open world RPG Elder Scrolls experience to mobile, but with easy to use controls and combat system. Top stuff.

You can see the announcement clip from the event below.