Doom 2 official: Bethesda unveils Doom Eternal at E3 2018

Doom 2 is officially coming. Oh yes.

Doom Eternal, the follow-up to the 2016 remake of the classic, was unveiled at the Bethesda E3 showcase in Los Angeles.

The first-person shooter had received critical acclaim, with the sequel slated to feature more than twice as many demons as the previous game.

Details of what to expect are fairly thin on the ground at the moment, however, with the teaser trailer not showing in-game graphics for the time being. The VT was an impressive overview of Hell, though.

So when will you get to know more? You'll have to wait until Quakecon 2018, in Dallas, Texas, which commences August. That's the same event where Doom was shown-off behind closed doors some years ago, so feels like the natural base for the game.

Hold tight for the time being. Until then, there's a lot more incoming from E3 2018.

