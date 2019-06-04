Bethesda E3 2019 showcase: How to watch and what to expect

It's almost that time of the year again when the games industry descends on Los Angeles and the biggest forthcoming titles on the planet are shown in all their glory.

E3 2019 will open its doors on Tuesday 11 June, but before then a few press conferences will he held to give you the first peek at some of the new games for the rest of the year and beyond. And, that includes the Bethesda E3 Showcase.

Here you can find out how to watch it, when it starts and what to expect.

The Bethesda event will be held on Sunday 9 June at 5.30pm local time in LA. That's not great news for those in the UK - you'll have to stay up until 1.30am and beyond in order to find out the latest on Doom Eternal and more.

These are the times to put in your diary:

West Coast US: 5.30pm PDT

East Coast US: 8.30pm EDT

UK: 1.30am BST Monday 10 June

Central Europe: 2.30am CEST Monday 10 June

We hope to host the livestream of the press conference right here on Pocket-lint. Check back closer the time for more information.

It will also be available to view live on Bethesda's different channels, on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Mixer and Facebook Live.

Although the company teased Elder Scrolls 6 and all-new intellectual property Starfield during last year's show, it has already confirmed that neither will be part of its 2019 presentation.

Instead, we are sure to see more on Doom Eternal and Wolfenstein: Youngblood - the latter of which expected to be released in July, soon after E3 is done and dusted.

A sequel to mobile, PC and Xbox One game Fallout Shelter is rumoured, considering it has popped up in China already, so we are almost certain to find out more about its global release plans.

There will be updates on Elder Scrolls Online, Blades and Legends, plus Fallout 76 too. However, Bethesda always has at least one secret trick up its sleeve so we await the showcase with bated breath.