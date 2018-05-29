  1. Home
Is this Bethesda livestream teasing the new Fallout 5 ahead of E3 2018?

|
  • Your guess is as good as ours

Bethesda has begun to tease its fans via Twitter and Twitch.

The company is planning to hold an event at E3 2018 in a couple weeks, but it's already using social media to get us excited about something related to the Fallout series. On 28 May, it tweeted a gif of a TV test card displaying a phrase often seen in the Fallout series: "Please stand by." It's also currently live-streaming via its Twitch channel the same test card with a Vault Boy figure standing in the foreground.

We also saw a man walk into the live stream drinking a beverage and then walk off. There's no other hint, and we don't know when the live stream will show us anything more concrete or even conclude. All we do know is that Bethesda's E3 2018 event is set for 10 June at 6:30pm PST (9:30pm EST). Will Bethesda unveil the follow-up to 2015's Fallout 4 of its post-apocalyptic series? And, if so, what is it teasing now?

Watch live video from Bethesda on www.twitch.tv

Let us know in the comments if you have any guesses.

