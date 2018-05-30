Fallout 76 revealed ahead of E3 2018, here's the first trailer

Bethesda has surprised many ahead of E3 2018 by announced an all-new chapter in the Fallout RPG saga: Fallout 76.

Details are scant at present, but a teaser trailer shows that the game will at least start in vault 76 - hence the name.

It is likely the game will be created using the Fallout 4 engine, much like Fallout: New Vegas was based on Fallout 3, even though it was an entirely separate game.

We'll find out much more during the Bethesda press conference at E3 2018 in a couple of weeks, but its teaser campaign has already whipped social media users into a frenzy.

On 28 May, Bethesda tweeted a gif of a TV test card displaying a phrase often seen in the Fallout series: "Please stand by." It then livestreamed the same test card on its Twitch channel with a Vault Boy figure standing in the foreground.

Some thought this meant that a Fallout 3 remaster is in the works, much like the Skyrim remaster released last year. Few expected a brand-new game though.

We cannot wait to play it at E3. We'll bring you more when we do.