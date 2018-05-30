  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Bethesda game news

Fallout 76 revealed ahead of E3 2018, here's the first trailer

and |
 
  • All-new Fallout game
  • More to be revealed at E3 in June

Bethesda has surprised many ahead of E3 2018 by announced an all-new chapter in the Fallout RPG saga: Fallout 76.

Details are scant at present, but a teaser trailer shows that the game will at least start in vault 76 - hence the name.

It is likely the game will be created using the Fallout 4 engine, much like Fallout: New Vegas was based on Fallout 3, even though it was an entirely separate game.

We'll find out much more during the Bethesda press conference at E3 2018 in a couple of weeks, but its teaser campaign has already whipped social media users into a frenzy.

On 28 May, Bethesda tweeted a gif of a TV test card displaying a phrase often seen in the Fallout series: "Please stand by." It then livestreamed the same test card on its Twitch channel with a Vault Boy figure standing in the foreground.

Some thought this meant that a Fallout 3 remaster is in the works, much like the Skyrim remaster released last year. Few expected a brand-new game though.

We cannot wait to play it at E3. We'll bring you more when we do.

PopularIn Games
  1. Jurassic World Alive launches: New Pokemon Go-style game brings dinosaurs to life
  2. Fallout 76 revealed ahead of E3 2018, here's the first trailer
  3. Sony plans own NES Classic Mini rival with a retro PSOne relaunch
  4. Pokemon comes to Nintendo Switch with Pokemon Quest and Pokemon: Lets Go
  5. PlayStation Days of Play sale coming, with limited edition PS4 you can win
  1. And the World Cup 2018 winner is.... according to FIFA 18 anyway
  2. How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more
  3. Detroit Become Human review: Taking back control
  4. Sony PlayStation 5 specs, release date, news and rumours: Everything you need to know about PS5
  5. Watch: Battlefield V reveal trailer lands with launch date, preorder info
Comments