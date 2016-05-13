Doom weapons, demons and environments explored: Everything you need to know
Doom is out on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC today, Friday 13 May. And while we don't have a review ready yet, thanks to servers only just going live, we do have a tonne of info that should help you when you spark up the game for the first time.
Firmly based on the game that started the whole ball rolling back in 1993, the latest Doom brings the demonic first-person shooter bang up to date. It does feature many of the same denizens and weaponry though.
That's why we've put together a guide on the weapons, demons and locations you'll encounter in this very modern retelling of the classic Doom story and how they were created. Bethesda has kindly provided us with each designer's brief explanation of their inspirations and the thinking behind them.
READ: Doom is back: How has it changed over 23 years?
So have a flick through our gallery above and check out everything you need to know about the latest Doom.
It's available now in game stores, online and as digital downloads.
Enjoy.
READ: Doom Collector's Edition in pictures: See what you get for £100
