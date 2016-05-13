Doom Collector's Edition in pictures: See what you get for £100

The long awaited reboot of Doom is out for PC, PS4 and Xbox One today and we've got our hands on the £100 Collector's Edition.

Our review will be coming over the next few days because multiplayer servers have only just been switched on by Bethesda and developer id Software, so we want to make sure we get the full experience before giving you our final opinions. However, the moment we saw what was inside the special edition version of the game, we had to share it with you.

As you will see when you click through our gallery above, the Doom Collector's Edition comes with an incredible 12-inch statue of a Revenant - modern style. What's especially good about it though is that when two AAA batteries are inserted in the base, red LED lights come on under its feet and an internal fan starts to move slowly.

That means light flickers on the beast in a foreboding manner. We can't wait to see what it looks like when it gets darker tonight.

As well as the statue, you get an exclusive steelbook metal case for the game itself. It includes the full Doom game and the Demon Multiplayer Pack, that came as a pre-order bonus.

So have a browse through the pics above. We can see that Game still has copies of the Collector's Edition listed on its webpage, for Xbox One, PS4 and PC.