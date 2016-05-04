  Watch the new trailer for Fallout 4's massive Far Harbor expansion pack

Fallout 4's Far Harbor has just been given a new trailer and release date.

Fallout 4 is developed and published by Bethesda. It's the fifth installment in the Fallout series and was released worldwide last November for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. In February, Bethesda revealed that new add-on packs called Automatron, Wasteland Workshop, and Far Harbor were in the works. The first pack, Automatron, arrived in March for $10, followed by the $5 Wasteland Workshop expansion in April.

Now, the biggest of three DLCs, Far Harbor, is set to release 19 May for $25. It's the most expensive add-on but involves the Valentine Detective Agency sending players to an island near Maine to look for a woman and a hidden colony of Synths. Bethesda said that Far Harbor has the largest landmass of any Bethesda add-on ever. So, to promote the launch, it released a trailer as well as the following description for Far Harbor:

“In Far Harbor, a new case from Valentine’s Detective Agency leads you on a search for a young woman and a secret colony of synths. Travel off the coast of Maine to the mysterious island of Far Harbor, where higher levels of radiation have created a more feral world. Navigate through the growing conflict between the synths, the Children of Atom, and the local townspeople. Will you work towards bringing peace to Far Harbor, and at what cost?”

Far Harbor is set in a post-apocalyptic version of Maine's Bar Harbor. It is expected to be bigger than the Shivering Isles expansion released for The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion, as it will also bring new faction quests, settlements, creatures, dungeons, armor, and weapons. All this content will sell for $25 but is included with the $50 DLC pass, which you can read about from here.

Bethesda has also teased that more add-ons will arrive later this year. If you bought the Fallout 4 DLC pass, you will receive those expansions.