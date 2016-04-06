Bethesda says anyone can try Doom beta on 15 April, confirms DLC packs

Everyone will be able to get a taste of the new Doom's multiplayer portion in less than two weeks.

Bethesda has announced an open beta that will run from 15 April to 17 April. Unlike past betas, which were limited in their availability, everyone with a Windows PC, Xbox One, or PlayStation 4 can join and experience the same content as the closed beta. That includes two modes (called Team Deathmatch and Warpath) and two maps (called Heatwave and Infernal).

Doom is a reboot of the Doom series, as well as the first major installment of the series since Doom 3 came out in 2004. Keep in mind this early access to Doom is all about the multiplayer component. The upcoming first-person shooter, which is developed by id Software and published by Bethesda, won't get a full release on Windows, Xbox One, and PS4 4 until 13 May.

Bethesda also announced that id Software is planning both free and paid additions to Doom's multiplayer component following the launch of the game. SnapMap, for instance, which is the mode that allows you to create multiplayer content, will get free content updates like map modules. Multiplayer will also receive free updates in the form of new game modes.

Id software will deliver three premium multiplayer DLC packs after launch as well. These will bring a number of new maps, hack modules, playable demons, weapons, and more. The first DLC will be available this summer.

Each DLC pack will cost $14.99 (£11.99), or you can get them all with the Season Pass for $39.99 (£29.99).