Official Fallout Beer you can drink while playing Fallout 4 arrives just in time

Fallout and beer might be a combination you've tried before, button-bashing away the long gaming hours while staying tipsy-hydrated. But you've never done it with an official beer.

Now Bethesda and Carlsberg have teamed up to create a Fallout specific beer inspired by Vault-Tec Industries. The Fallout Beer will be available to buy on Amazon and begins shipping from 5 November. With the Fallout 4 release set for 10 November you'll be able to stock up ready just in time.

The four per cent ABV beer is a pilsner larger that comes in a 330ml bottle. It's described as offering a zesty hoppy taste and floral aroma.

It's sold in case form with 12 bottles per order. Perhaps to add to that feeling that these really are end-of-the-world beers, that you'd find in Fallout, the price is a hefty £30. That works out at £2.50 per beer.

Before you reel back in horror at the thought of paying that for a Carlsberg, this beer is apparently "brewed using a unique blend of malted barleys combined with selected hops". So likely not just Carlsberg then. Plus you do get that Fallout Beer label.

There's no word on how limited these are so buy as many of as a few as you deem necessary based on that.

