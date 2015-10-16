  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Bethesda game news

Bethesda made a live-action trailer for Fallout 4, watch it here

|
Bethesda Bethesda made a live-action trailer for Fallout 4, watch it here
23 best Nintendo Switch games every gamer should own
23 best Nintendo Switch games every gamer should own

In less than a month, you'll be able to shut out the world and get lost in the post-apocalyptic RPG nightmare of Fallout 4. To get you pumped for the game's release, developer Bethesda has premiered a live-action trailer.

Live-action trailers are a bit of a gaming custom. They don't show any actual gameplay or design, though they paint a clear picture of what you can expect by setting the tone, look, and feel. Fallout 4 is one of the most anticipated games of the year, so this 1-minute clip, called The Wander, is something you'll definitely want to watch.

Fallout 4 will be the fifth major installment in the Fallout series and is set 200 years after a nuclear war in a post-apocalyptic Boston. Bethesda confirmed the game will release on 10 November for Xbox One, PS4 and PC. There will not be a version for Xbox 360 or PS3, likely due to the game's advanced graphics.

This live-action trailer, which features real actors instead of computer-generated characters, blends film and with CG. It's not 100 per cent live action, but that's pretty common with these types of trailers, from Destiny to Halo 5.

Check out Pocket-lint's Fallout 4 hub for a preview of the game and more related news.

PopularIn Games
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
You can play a load of Sega Mega Drive classics on Amazon Fire TV
Nintendo Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One: Which should you choose?
Best upcoming Xbox One games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
Comments