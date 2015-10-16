Bethesda made a live-action trailer for Fallout 4, watch it here

In less than a month, you'll be able to shut out the world and get lost in the post-apocalyptic RPG nightmare of Fallout 4. To get you pumped for the game's release, developer Bethesda has premiered a live-action trailer.



Live-action trailers are a bit of a gaming custom. They don't show any actual gameplay or design, though they paint a clear picture of what you can expect by setting the tone, look, and feel. Fallout 4 is one of the most anticipated games of the year, so this 1-minute clip, called The Wander, is something you'll definitely want to watch.

Fallout 4 will be the fifth major installment in the Fallout series and is set 200 years after a nuclear war in a post-apocalyptic Boston. Bethesda confirmed the game will release on 10 November for Xbox One, PS4 and PC. There will not be a version for Xbox 360 or PS3, likely due to the game's advanced graphics.

This live-action trailer, which features real actors instead of computer-generated characters, blends film and with CG. It's not 100 per cent live action, but that's pretty common with these types of trailers, from Destiny to Halo 5.

