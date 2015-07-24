Bethesda's Fallout Shelter is coming to Android next month
Bethesda's post-nuclear title that debuted at E3 2015 is coming to Android devices.
Fallout Shelter launched at the Los Angeles gaming convention last month, but at the time, it was only available for iOS devices. Bethesda has now confirmed an Android version is in the works, and you can expect it to go live on 13 August.
According to the game's description, Fallout Shelter is a mobile game in which you can control an underground vault in the aftermath of a nuclear disaster. It's like a simulation experience, because you're able to build the perfect vault with various rooms, as well as lead a community of "Vault Dwellers" - while also protecting them from "the Wasteland".
The Android version will also include new updates, such as a robotic companion named Mr. Handy. He's a "premium reward" that you'll use to collect resources inside your vault. You can even send him into the wasteland to collect stuff or use him to defend your vault from new threats like Deathclaw invasions and Molerat infestations.
Fallout Shelter will be available for free in the Google Play Store. The game's new features will come to iOS in August.
