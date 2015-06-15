Can't wait for Fallout 4? Fallout Shelter is out today for iOS, and it's free

Now here's something we didn't expect: Bethesda launched a new Fallout game today. But this isn't Fallout 4, it's Fallout Shelter, an iOS only free-to-download simulator.

So iPad and iPhone fans (sorry Android users, no luck this time around), now you can take command of a Vault and its dwellers in this side-on mobile game, which was conceived back in 2007 when the iPhone was first announced.

It's a totally new game, in a similar fashion to The Sims, and, thanks to its cheery cartoon looks and smiling characters' faces, isn't the dark and dreary Fallout of norm. The wastelands can be conquered, but don't feature in the game.

Instead it's your task to handle separate dwellers, level up their stats, change items and outfits, equip weapons, and balance the use of food, water and power to keep everyone happy. You can even build rooms such bars and classrooms, and populate them when dwellers, well, get down to business.

And all without needing to pay through the nose. The game is free to download, the building process is instant rather than behind a paywall or timer, and the only optional price to pay is for lunchboxes packed full of special items. Sounds like the way to do freemium to us.

Fallout Shelter is available now. If you're waiitng for Fallout 4, however, then you'll only need to wait until 11 November this year.