  Wolfenstein returns this May: The Old Blood is a standalone downloadable title for new-gen consoles and PC

When B.J. Blazkowicz came blasting onto our screens once again in Wolfenstein: The New Order back in 2014, we were rather taken by the first-person shooter that MachineGames and Bethesda had made. Come May this year The Old Blood, a follow-up and standalone title, will be hitting players' screens.

But only those who own a new-generation console or PC, as there are no PS3 or 360 versions due. The £14.99 title ought to serve as a great re-visit to the parallel universe Nazi regime setting for fans of the 2014 game, but also act as a great introductory taster for new blood. At that price it's a steal.

Available 5 May, The Old Blood's premise is thus: "The year is 1946 and the Nazis are on the brink of winning World War II. In an effort to turn the tide in the Allies’ favour, B.J. Blazkowicz must embark on an epic, two-part mission deep within Bavaria."

The trailer, with its horror shtick styling, shows off the gorgeous looking world, an echo of The New Order. However, The Old Blood will split gameplay into two parts - Rudi Jäger and the Den of Wolves, and The Dark Secrets of Helga Von Schabbs - where new weapons and tasks await.

If it's anything like as engaging as the 2014 game then we can't wait for Wolfenstein: The Old Blood to arrive. And just ahead of the E3 gaming convention, when we anticipate publisher Bethesda to unveil the initial details of a hotly anticipated Fallout 4... it'll be good to have a quality first-person shooter to fill the gap.