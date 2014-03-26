  Wolfenstein: The New Order gets scary-intense new video trailer and 20 May street date

Forthcoming next and current-gen game Wolfenstein: The New Order is coming out globally on 20 May, it has been confirmed. And to celebrate the street date announcement, Bethesda has released an exciting new video clip from the game's third chapter: On a Train to Berlin.

In typical Bethesda style the video shows this game won't just be about engaging gameplay but hardcore video moments too. The clip, which shows the game's protagonist B.J. Blazkowicz on a train to Berlin, is intense to say the least.

It appears the game makers have managed to blend gameplay, video scenes and choice-based story control to create a truly nail biting experience. We were nervous just watching it.

The villain in the video clip is Frau Engel who should be one of the game's most sinister felons. The scene is set in a 1960s world where the Nazis won World War II and now rule the globe. That means a whole lot of Nazis to kill. So, being out-numbered, it looks like stealth is going to be a necessary part of the game.

This scene has a Dishonored feel about it, least of all owing to the killer robot in the room. Dishonored was a game that gave the options to go gung-ho or slowly and quietly as the user saw fit. This isn't the typical Wolfenstein style but seems to work really well here.

Wolfenstein: The New Order will be released in North America, Europe and Australia on 20 May for the Xbox One, PS4, Xbox 360, PS3 and PC. Pre-order now to be the first to receive the Doom beta, also to be published by Bethesda, at release.

