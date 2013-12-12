  Fallout 4 is coming and it’s going to be set in Boston

You, like us, may still be feeling bitter about the Fallout 4 hoax. If you missed it, a guy with too much money and time on his hands set up a fake website to make everyone think Fallout 4 was going to be announced soon. Now that disappointment can be remedied with the sweet news that Fallout 4 is coming soon, and it’s set in Boston.

The news comes from leaked documents attained by Kotaku. A casting call for actors was recently announced in Boston for an event code-named Institute. According to an actor who read the scripts, this was Fallout 4.

READ: Is Fallout 4 being teased by Bethesda for an 11 December reveal? (Update: No it's not)

Bethesda still hasn’t announced that it’s working on the game but since the company completed Skyrim and released Dishonored this was the next title we expected. Never one to be rushed, Bethesda may still make us wait a while before we get the announcement, let alone the game itself.

One document describes a mission set in the Institute, Fallout's post-apocalyptic version of MIT, and mentions other Fallout locations that have been referred to but never shown in other games - like the Commonwealth, a destroyed Massachusetts.

One character in the documents is named Preston Garvey. A script describes a mission in which Garvey sends you to salvage a fusion core from a museum in the Commonwealth.

The casting documents describe some of the other characters in the next Fallout's wasteland. There’s a radio DJ named Travis Miles and an engineer named Sturges who is described as "a cross between Buddy Holly and Vin Diesel". Casting calls for both the male and female versions of the player character note that the player begins the game in a cryogenic sleep chamber.

Despite such detail Bethesda has refused to comment on the leaked documents. That’s a good sign these are accurate.