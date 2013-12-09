  Is Fallout 4 being teased by Bethesda for an 11 December reveal? (Update: No it's not)

UPDATE: Turns out this was all an elaborate hoax by a troll with too much time and money on his hands. Created from scratch this was all done to see the world's reaction and continued until Bethesda contacted the individual, after he did an AMA on Reddit, to make him stop. Good effort. When asked why he did it, he said: "Some men just want to watch the world burn."

Fallout fans may have reason to get excited as the latest instalment of the game could be coming soon. We say could be, because Bethesda has been teasing for a while, but the latest reveal is the first that points to a December date - perfectly timed for Christmas.

A teaser website called The Survivor 2299 has a mysterious coded message displaying with a timer. This site is owned by the same company that owns Bethesda. The timer is counting down to Wednesday 11 December. The message is also being transmitted over audio using morse code.

The message, according to Reddit’s Fallout subreddit says: “I AM SORRY TO INFORM YOU, BUT I’M AFRAID THEY’RE DEAD. YOUR LIFE SUPPORT SYSTEM IS JUST FINE. WELCOME TO THE INSTITUTE. THE ONLY SAFE PLACE TO BE IN THIS WORLD.”

Despite Bethesda VP saying on Twitter that VGX, on 7 December, won’t have a Fallout reveal we’re still holding out hope for 11 December.