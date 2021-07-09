Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Top Gear launches its own gaming show online

BBC Top Gear launches its own gaming show online
(Pocket-lint) - The BBC has launched an online Top Gear spin-off show. It's still about cars (loosely) but uses games instead of real vehicles.

Called Top Gear Gaming, it is produced in a square format - better for social viewing - and is fronted by Julia Hardy and games journalist Mike Channell.

A couple of elements from the main Top Gear have been adapted for the episodic 15-minute show, including Star in a Reasonably Still Car, which uses Forza Motorsport to recreate the run around the Top Gear track.

The first episode is available on Facebook now (and below), with influencer Gav Murphy from RKG as its first guest.

The debut also includes a race in a black cab around London in Watch Dogs: Legion.

There's no word yet on how many episodes there will be in the series, or whether it is a weekly show.

It's also unclear when the main Top Gear will return to BBC One. However, a special episode was screened in April after the sad passing of former co-host and racing driver Sabine Schmitz. I featured the return of several other former hosts, including Jeremy Clarkson, James May, Matt Le Blanc and Rory Reid.

You can catch up with it on BBC iPlayer here.

