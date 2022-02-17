(Pocket-lint) - Bang & Olufsen has launched a second-generation version of its premium gaming headset, the Beoplay Portal.

The latest games-specific headphones come with better battery life and a couple of other enhancements over the pair made exclusively for Xbox last year, but the main difference is that they now support PlayStation 5, PS4 and PC.

Also, thanks to Bluetooth connectivity, they can be used with mobile devices and Nintendo Switch. Xbox users wishing to forego wireless connectivity for the enhanced features can also use them when wired.

The design is much the same year-on-year, with a leather and aluminium build that looks more like other high-end B&O over-ear models. There is no boom microphone, with a virtual boom arm using beamforming mics situated around the ear cup instead.

Adapative active noise cancelling technology is on-board to block out unwanted external distractions, while each ear sports a 40mm electro-dynamic driver with a neodymium magnet.

Qualcomm aptX Adaptive is supported over Bluetooth 5.1, as are the AAC and SBC codecs.

The 2nd-gen Portal connects to a PS5, PS4 or PC via a 2.4GHz wireless dongle, which largely eliminates latency. Battery life is claimed to be up to 19-hours with wireless, Bluetooth and ANC running. That can be stretched up to 42-hours with just Bluetooth and ANC switched on.

Having tried them ourselves at a dedicated event in London - where we played FIFA 22 with Liverpool footballer Trent Alexander-Arnold - we can safely say they are as comfortable a gaming headset as we've worn, weighing just 279g and offering plenty of padding around the headband and earcups.

We'll be reviewing them in full very soon.

The 2022 Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal headset is available now in black anthracite, grey mist, and navy colours, priced at £449 / €499 / $499.

Writing by Rik Henderson.