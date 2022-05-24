Asus ROG Swift is "world's first" 500Hz G-Sync gaming display

(Pocket-lint) - Asus has announced the "world's first" 500Hz G-Sync gaming display.

The Asus ROG Swift 500Hz gaming monitor is primarily designed for eSports and was unveiled during Nvidia's Computex keynote on Monday.

Designed from the ground up for competitive PC gaming, the display uses a proprietary E-TN (eSports TN) panel and features an Nvidia G-Sync eSports mode with adjustable vibrance.

It is also Reflex optimised, with Nvidia Reflex Analyzer support to give real-time statistics on end-to-end latency when combined with a Reflex optimised mouse and GeForce graphics card.

Of course, the highlight is the staggering 500Hz refresh rate which, when coupled with a capable PC gaming rig, can give players a competitive advantage.

Also announced during the Nvidia keynote were four new game titles to support Reflex.

Icarus, My Time at Sandrock, Soda Crisis and Warstride Challenges will join the likes of CS:GO, Valorant, Overwatch, and Rainbow Six Siege in allowing real-time statistics to be displayed on a supported monitor.

Writing by Rik Henderson.