(Pocket-lint) - Apple Aracde has grown massively since it launched in 2019, with some major games from big developers being added to the 200+ titles available to subscribers.

More are added regularly too, which are free to download and play across iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac for those with either an Apple Arcade subscription or Apple One.

You can also sign up for a one-month trial period at no cost, with a full subscription then costing £4.99 / $4.99 / €4.99 per month thereafter.

If you do, these are the games you can expect to play this month.

Apple Arcade games added in November 2022

There are two major games being added to Apple Arcade in November.

Football Manager 2023 Touch

Available: Now

Sports Interactive has finally brought FM Touch back to Apple devices, but this time as an Apple Arcade exclusive.

It can therefore be played across all devices, including iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV with progress instantly transferring between them. That way, you can play on Apple TV then pick up your save game on your iPhone to continue when on the train.

SpongeBob SolitairePants

Available: 25 November 2022

This is a little different to most SpongeBob SquarePants games, being an interesting take on solitaire and featuring multiple puzzle game modes, including a Quest mode with different challenges. There's even a multi-player Battle mode to get to grips with.

Writing by Rik Henderson.