(Pocket-lint) - Football Manager 2023 is available now for various devices, with the Touch edition finally returning to mobile care of Apple Arcade.

That means FM 2023 Touch is available at no extra cost to Arcade subscribers across multiple Apple products - iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV. And, as a result, has to work equially as well using different control methods. It's something that's not always been particularly intuitive before.

Take the game's original debut on consoles, for example. Even Sports Interactive's studio director, Miles Jacobson, thinks controller use has been far from ideal in the past: "To be frank, it was s**t," he explained to us during a press conference on the set of Ted Lasso near London (excitingly in the actual AFC Richmond press room you see on screen).

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

"The first console game we brought out was impossible to control. My advice to everyone was to play using the keyboard."

Best PS5 games 2022: Amazing PlayStation 5 titles to pick up By Max Freeman-Mills · 9 November 2022 · The PS5 is finally here - these are the games you simply need to pick up for it.

This is mainly because the console game has been developed by SI Games' PC and mobile teams previously, rather than a dedicated unit. But that has now been addressed, with a new console team handling the Apple Arcade version, alongside the Xbox and forthcoming PS5 editions.

Ex-BBC games and Codemasters producer, Stu Boyd, was brought in for his more console-centric expertise: "Forming a bespoke console team in the studio has really helped that," continued Jacobson.

"The fact that you can use touchscreen or a controller is a really important thing for us. So, we got somebody in who knew what they were doing on the controller side of things and, this year, it's so much easier to use."

Apple Arcade is available to new subscribers for free on a one-month trial. It usually costs £4.99 / €4.99 / $4.99 per month for access to more than 200 games, including Football Manager 2023 Touch.

It is also available as part of an Apple One subscription, which starts at £16.95 per month but also includes Apple Music, Apple TV+ and other benefits.

Writing by Rik Henderson.