Bomberman coming to iOS through Apple Arcade

(Pocket-lint) - One of gaming's all-time greats is coming to iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV. Bomberman will hit Apple Arcade on 5 August in an all-new game from Konami.

Amazing Bomberman features frenetic solo or multiplayer action, with the classic maze battle game adding a unique musical soundtrack that changes the playing field. Stages change in time with the rhythm to give the game a modern twist.

A practice mode is provided for single-player, while online battles and friend battles are also available.

Also coming to Apple Arcade later in August is the sequel to one of the most successful mobile infinite runners.

Jetpack Joyride 2 once again sees Barry jetting through scientists' secret headquarters to thwart their plans. It'll be available from 19 August.

Apple Arcade will get plus versions of another two classic games this month, with My Talking Tom+ arriving on 12 August and Love You to Bits+ on 26 August.

Both will include any in-app purchases previously released for either title at no extra cost.

Apple Arcade is the game subscription service for iOS, iPadOS, MacOS, and tvOS. It costs £4.99 / $4.99 per month for access to more than 200 games across Apple devices, with a one-month free trial period.

Alternatively, it is included with an Apple One subscription, which starts at £14.95 / $14.95 per month and includes Apple TV+, Apple Music and 500GB of iCloud+ storage.

Writing by Rik Henderson.