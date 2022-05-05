(Pocket-lint) - A new kart racing game is coming to Apple Arcade on 20 May that combines the gameplay of the likes of Mario Kart and Sonic Racing with the humour of adult cartoons, such as Family Guy and American Dad.

Warped Kart Racers gives the option to race as 20 characters from the shows, as well as King of the Hill and Solar Opposites. So you could take Peter Griffin or Hank Hill for a spin in single-player or eight-player face-offs.

There will be 16-different race tracks to navigate, taken from iconic episodes from each of the shows.

As an Apple Arcade game, it'll be available to subscribers across Mac, iPhone, iPad and Apple TV, with progression stored in the cloud so you can pick up and continue your game on each of the formats.

Also coming to Apple Arcade soon is Badland Party, the all-new game set in the Badland universe.

It has a similar graphical style to its predecessors but also offers two to four-player multiplayer action as you progress through its levels. A single-player mode is available too, with an AI companion and character swapping option.

Finally, Goat Simulator+ and Pro Darts 2022+ will be added to the service in May as well.

Writing by Rik Henderson.