(Pocket-lint) - In an effort to make the App Store easier to navigate, it would seem that Apple plans to cull games that haven't seen an update in the last two years.

An email shared by several independent developers states "this app has not been updated in a significant amount of time and is scheduled to be removed from sale in 30 days. No action is required for the app to remain available to users who have already downloaded the app."

"You can keep this app available for new users to discover and download from the App Store by submitting an update for review within 30 days. If no update is submitted within 30 days, the app will be removed from sale."

The change falls under the umbrella of Apple's App Store Improvement initiative which removes abandoned apps and those which no longer support modern iOS.

It's easy to see how a smaller library would make for a better user experience when searching for apps, but some developers feel the move creates massive hurdles for indie games.

I feel sick. Apple just sent me an email saying they're removing my free game Motivoto because its more than 2 years old.



It's part of their App improvement system.



This is not cool. Console games from 2000 are still available for sale.



This is an unfair barrier to indie devs. pic.twitter.com/7XNcLfiEcR — Protopop Games (@protopop) April 23, 2022

When it comes to multiplayer titles, which often cease functioning after servers are shut down, the move makes sense.

But when it comes to single-player titles, that still function on modern iPhones, it's a bit of a strange move.

Apple hasn't been very clear on the exact criteria that make a game eligible for removal, but a page on its developer support site reads: "We are implementing an ongoing process of evaluating apps, removing apps that no longer function as intended, don’t follow current review guidelines, or are outdated."

