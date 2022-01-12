Apple purges Wordle clones from App Store

(Pocket-lint) - Apple has seemingly removed a significant number of Wordle clones from its App Store.

The success of the online game by Josh Wardle provoked a host of unlicenced versions appearing for iOS, iPadOS and Android - many copying both the idea and look of his non-profit creation.

Some of them started to climb the App Store, with at least one developer boasting about the success before Apple took note and removed them.

There are still a few apps using "Wordle" as part of their name, but don't feature the same gameplay. We wouldn't be surprised if they were removed too, however.

Apple hasn't yet confirmed that it took action itself, but it's unlikely each individual developer did.

Obvious clones also seem to have vanished from Android.

Wardle hasn't developed an app version of the hit web game himself, nor announced plans to do so. Instead, you can visit the official website and try to solve the daily puzzles on your phone.

It's completely free to play and you don't have to sign up. Wardle has previously stated that there is no data capture or background shenanigans. Wordle is simply a fun, little game for everyone to enjoy.

Writing by Rik Henderson.