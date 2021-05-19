(Pocket-lint) - Steelseries makes a host of our favourite gaming headsets, keyboards and mice, but it doesn't have a particularly big presence when it comes to controllers, something we've long imagined might change eventually.

While it still isn't making huge inroads, it has just released a new version of its controller aimed squarely at Apple devices - the Nimbus+. An improvement on the older Nimbus gamepad, it's available now and comes with the enticing bonus of four free months of Apple Arcade.

The controller has an included phone mount to make mobile gaming easier and can connect to your iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV easily, making it a fairly natural choice if you don't really game much outside of Apple's ecosystem. That said, its lack of compatibility with consoles makes it appeal slightly more limited if you have a traditional gaming machine as well.

The hardware itself looks up to Steelseries' normal standards, with an ergonomic shape and satisfying buttons and triggers, while a very impressive 50-hour battery life - and it charges by lightning cable, a smart touch. That'll mean one less cable to worry about keeping track of, after all.

With Apple Arcade continuing to add a variety of charming and impressive titles all the time, this is a product that has a clear niche to fill. Its compatibility with the Mac also means that the ever-growing library of titles that work on Apple's desktop and laptop machines can also be controlled more easily. The Nimbus+ is out now, and a four-moth voucher for Apple Arcade is included to make sure you get a headstart on building up your library of games.

squirrel_widget_4609862

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.