(Pocket-lint) - Apple Arcade launched in autumn 2019, but it hasn't received a major expansion since it debuted. That's now changing, with Apple adding over 30 new games to its $5-a-month gaming service. That's about a third of the games it unveiled two years ago.

The new titles include Fantasian as well as Wonderbox: The Adventure Maker from Aquiris. It also includes NBA 2K21, one of the first games to come over from consoles. This means the Apple Arcade library now consists of over 180 titles, with new games set to arrive each week.

Here's the list of 32 games that Arcade subscribers can download now:

Backgammon

Badland

Bleck

Chameleon Run

Checkers Royal

Chess: Play and Learn

Clap Hanz Golf

Cut the Rope Remastered

Don't Starve: Pocket Edition

Fantasian

Flipflop Solitaire

Fruit Ninja Classic

Good Sudoku

Mahjong Titan

Mini Metro

Monument Valley

NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition

Really Bad Chess

Reigns Plus

Simon's Cat: Story Time

Solitaire

SongPop Party

SpellTower

Star Trek Legends

Sudoku Simple

Taiko no Tatsujin Pop Tap Beat

The Oregon Trail

The Room Two

Threes!

Tiny Crossword

World of Demons

The Adventure Maker from Aquiris

A few of the upcoming games you can expect to see added include Leo's Fortune, Legends of Kingdom Rush, and Frenzic: Overtime.

Best PS5 games 2021: Amazing PlayStation 5 titles to pick up By Max Freeman-Mills · 2 April 2021

Apple said Apple Arcade has also added new categories - App Store Greats and Timeless Classics - for you to browse. App Stores Greats showcases games like Monument Valley and Fruit Ninja, while Timeless Classics features games like Solitaire, Mahjong, and Sudoku. However, Apple said Timeless Classics and App Store Greats are only available on iPhone and iPad - not the Mac or Apple TV.

Finally, Apple is also now offering a three-month free trial of Arcade when you buy a new Apple device.

If you're signing up for Apple Arcade for the first time, you can still get the one-month free trial. After that, it's $5 (£5) a month. Under the Apple One subscription, which launched, you can get Arcade bundled together with other services starting at $15 (£15) month.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.