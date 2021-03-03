(Pocket-lint) - The creator of Final Fantasy, Hironobu Sakaguchi, is turning to iOS and Apple Arcade for his next big RPG project.

Fantasian is coming to the subscription platform later this year and a new trailer shows just how cool it could be. By all accounts, it could be the Apple Arcade game we've been looking for.

It seems to owe much to early Final Fantasy JRPGs, with turn-based combat and an isometric viewpoint. However, the backdrops are made up from more than 150 handmade dioramas that give it a tangible, photographic feel.

A second trailer reveals some of the plot details, with lead protaganist Leo awakening from an explosion to find himself in a mysterious, magical land.

Top Nintendo Switch games 2021: Best Switch games every gamer must own By Rik Henderson · 3 March 2021

The soundtrack has also been composed by another Final Fantasy stalwart, Nobuo Uematsu. His work also appears in Lost Odyssey and Blue Dragoon (another couple of top notch JRPGs we've enjoyed over the years).

There is no word yet on when Fantasian might appear on Apple Arcade, save for "2021". It's been in development for three years though, so expect much fanfare when it does.

It will be playable on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV and macOS. We don't yet have minimum spec or operating system versions.

Writing by Rik Henderson.