Apple now bundles free Arcade with new devices, as well as TV+

(Pocket-lint) - In a drive to push its Arcade games subscription service, Apple has added free membership to its offer for every new device owner. Buy an iPhone 12 (or other new iPhone), iPad, Mac, Apple TV or iPhone touch and you'll get three-months of Apple Arcade for free, on top an exising offer of a year's worth of Apple TV+.

Apple Arcade usually costs £4.99 / $4.99 per month and gives unrestricted access to more than 100 games that work across iOS, Mac and Apple TV. There are no in-app purchases nor adverts, and new games are added to the list every week.

The free membership will start for devices bought from 22 October. Previously, it was restricted to a one-month trial period.

An Apple Arcade subscription can be shared between six members of a family through Family Sharing - the same with TV+.

Yesterday, Apple announced four new iPhones - the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be available to pre-order from this Friday, 16 October and will go on general release from 23 October.

The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available to pre-order from 6 November and will ship from 13 November.

Writing by Rik Henderson.