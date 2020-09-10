(Pocket-lint) - Epic Games has announced that Apple will no longer allow you to sign in to your Epic Games accounts using “Sign in with Apple” as soon as 11 September 2020. If you use this login option, you will need to update your Epic Games account to retain access. Here's how.

Apple booted hit game Fortnite from the iOS App Store on 13 August, when Epic introduced an in-app payment system that violated Apple’s rules. Epic Games sued in response, claiming Apple violated antitrust law, by abusing its dominance and control of iOS to charge high commissions. Apple countersued, seeking damages against Epic for allegedly breaching its contract with the App Store.

Now, Epic Games said Apple is also cutting off access to 'Sign in with Apple' on Epic Game accounts from 11 September 2020. That means you’ll need to update your Epic Games account with new credentials before then to maintain access.

You can read more about this ongoing battle between the companies below:

To maintain access to your Epic Games account, you need to update your email address with Epic Games.

Here are the step-by-step directions, straight from Epic Games:

1. Login to the Epic Games General Settings page with your Apple ID and update your email address.

2. If you use “Sign In with Apple”, you may not have set up an Epic Games account password previously, so you’ll need to do that next.

3. Login to the Epic Games Change Your Password page with your Apple ID and enter a new password.

Note: If you were unable to update your password prior to “Sign In with Apple” being removed but your email address was correct, Epic Games said to follow the steps on its Forgot Password page.

If you were unable to update your email address prior to 'Sign In with Apple' support ending and are no longer seeing 'Sign In with Apple' as a login option for your account, Epic Games said it might still be able to recover your account.

1. Go to Epic Games' Contact Us page.

2. Provide Epic Games with the verification code from the email you received about this matter (subject line: “IMPORTANT! Epic Games account update required for continued access”). The verification code you received should look like this: ABC-123-DEF.

Check out Epic Games' Help hub for more details.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.