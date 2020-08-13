(Pocket-lint) - Epic Games has boldly moved to an in-app payment system to bypass Apple's controversial 30 per cent fee. In response, Apple has promptly removed the developer's popular battle royale title, Fortnite, from the App Store.

Apple has been facing an increase in anti-trust complaints from several developers and publishers over the past few months. They've essentially argued Apple takes too big of a cut if their revenue and holds all the power and doesn't treat everyone fairly. Epic CEO Tim Sweeney is among the many who have long called for changes to how companies like Apple do business with developers.

The current escalation, therefore, seems like a planned approach on Epic's behalf. The developer published a video mocking Apple and even a FAQ page outlining how its in-app payment system results in lower prices for consumers. To buy 1,000 V-bucks, for example, it now costs $7.99, whereas before, through Apple's payment processing, that amount of currency would cost $9.99.

Apple told Pocket-lint it has no comment, but it issued a lengthy response to the media, claiming Epic Games violates App Store guidelines that are "applied equally to every developer". Epic Games filed a civil lawsuit against Apple, hoping to prove Apple’s App Store is a monopoly. It's seeking an injunction to “allow fair competition” when it comes to app distribution.

Epic Games has filed legal papers in response to Apple, read more here: https://t.co/c4sgvxQUvb — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 13, 2020

Keep in mind Epic Games implemented its own payment system in the Android version of Fortnite, and Google didn't boot Fornite from Play Store.

Epic Games' complaint against Apple reads:

“Epic brings this suit to end Apple’s unfair and anti-competitive actions that Apple undertakes to unlawfully maintain its monopoly in two distinct, multibillion-dollar markets: (i) the iOS App Distribution Market, and (ii) the iOS In-App Payment Processing Market(each as defined below)."

As for iOS users of Fortnite, if you have already downloaded the game, you can still access it. But new game downloads are no longer available.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.